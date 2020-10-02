Cold Front Tomorrow Night Could Bring Isolated Showers

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the 50s area-wide under a clear sky. Look for S winds 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Look for highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front comes through Saturday Afternoon into Saturday Night. A few showers are possible along and E of I-44 by Saturday Night. Winds will be out of the south until the cold front passes by, turning to the north and northeast 10-25 mph. Lows at night fall into the low 50s and perhaps upper 40s in a few spots.
SUNDAY: We’ll anticipate things to be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s to perhaps low 80s in a few spots. Winds are from the N and E 10-20 mph. Lows at night into the 40s and low 50s.
MONDAY: Look for highs in the 80s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected with south winds 10-25 mph.
TUESDAY: Another weak cold front may slide our way as early as Tuesday. It won’t affect temperatures much, but reinforce dry air in the region. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows in the 50s. Look for lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Expect ample sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows fall in the 50s.
THURSDAY: More sunshine as highs climb in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible. Lows fall in the 50s and low 60s.
FRIDAY: Look for mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.