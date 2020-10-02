A Day in the Life: Air Defense Artillery

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -When it comes to aerial attacks, the Air Defense Artillery Regiment is there to protect millions.
In our latest A Day in the Life segment, Anchor Makenzie Burk learned what type of equipment they use to protect the skies.
After weeks in the classroom, it’s time for the air defense artillery soldiers to put their knowledge to the test.
“The purpose of the field training exercise is for our students to be able to experience some of the tasks that they will ultimately be conducting when they are at their units in places like Fort Bliss, and Fort Hood, and also while they’re down range deployed,” said Cpt. Jacob Brightwell.
Unlike the field artillery, they cannot perform any live fire exercise, because there’s not enough air space at Fort Sill.
“So we have a location out at Fort Bliss,” said Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeske. “They have plenty of land out there. It’s basically desert.”
Here, they’re learning how to operate the equipment.
“The whole purpose of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System is to protect friendly and deployed military forces from short range and medium range ballistic missiles, and air breathing threats such as fighter jets and helicopters,” said Brightwell.
Jeske, who is from Lawton, says without the Air defense Artillery, the other branches couldn’t do their jobs.
“It takes heart,” said Jeske. “You have to be out there and go after it. They’re the next line of defense. We’re protecting the skies, protecting all the civilians.”
Brightwell says his favorite part of his job is being able to provide insight to the soldiers about the ARMY.
“I love talking to them about life in the ARMY, the importance of respect, family, and just being in the ARMY culture,” said Brightwell.
Brightwell says a career in Air defense artillery, really sets them up for success when they leave the ARMY for other defense technology careers such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.
