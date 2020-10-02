Department of Public Safety temporarily closes several offices

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Coronavirus outbreak has forced the Department of Public Safety to shut down multiple locations including the one in Lawton.
The Lawton and Chickasha Department of Public Safety had to close because of a COVID exposure causing a shortage of staff.
Department of Public Safety Director of Media Operations Sarah Stewart says the CDL office in Lawton, Chickasha, and Oklahoma City had to do the same.
“We realize that people have appointments and people have needs right now so there are some options. You can go to the Norman DPS office, Hinton, Altus, Admore, I know it’s a little bit of a drive but you can go to Clinton," Stewart said.
Stewart said if you do decide to go to another DPS office you may not be able to make an appointment due to appointments being booked for two-months.
But you can check their website to see which locations are accepting walk-ins.
Stewart said renewing your license want be as difficult.
“Etheir a regular Class D license or a CDL you can do that online at my.ok.gov that option is available online as a renewal," Stewart said.
You can also visit a Tag Agency if you need a driver’s license renewal as well.
“The only caveat is if you want a real ID. You should be able to go to all the tag agencies in Lawton to get that real ID except for any motor vehicle tag agencies," Stewart said.
Stewart said people should expect long wait times.
