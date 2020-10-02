Football continues tomorrow with college! Both Oklahoma teams are away. The Cowboys are at Kansas with that game kicking off in Lawrence, KS at 2:30PM. You can catch that game on ESPN. They’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s for most of the game. The Sooners play Iowa State at 6:30 right here on ABC! They’re going to be playing in much cooler conditions... temperatures in the 50s and falling into the 40s by the end of it all.