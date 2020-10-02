LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Before sunrise we’re seeing much cooler temperatures this morning compared to yesterday. Grab the extra jacket before heading out the door as temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across Texoma. We’re under clear skies with light east winds. Sunrise is at 7:29AM and we’re looking at temperatures rising into the upper 50s by mid morning.
For today we’re looking at very pleasant, fall-like conditions. We’ll be under a mix of sun and clouds but expect more sunshine than clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s
Tonight’s game of the week for high school football is El Rino at MacArthur! Around kick off temperatures are looking to be in the upper 60s before falling into the low 60s by the end of the game.
Football continues tomorrow with college! Both Oklahoma teams are away. The Cowboys are at Kansas with that game kicking off in Lawrence, KS at 2:30PM. You can catch that game on ESPN. They’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s for most of the game. The Sooners play Iowa State at 6:30 right here on ABC! They’re going to be playing in much cooler conditions... temperatures in the 50s and falling into the 40s by the end of it all.
Bringing it back to Texoma, we’re tracking cold front #3 of this week to move through late Saturday night. Ahead of the front we’ll warm into the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. As that front arrives, it brings the chance for a few passing showers and storms especially for counties along and east of I-44. Winds will be out of the south until the cold front passes by, turning to the north and northeast 10-25 mph.
Any and all rain activity will exit the region before day break on Sunday. Behind the front is a slightly cooler air mass. Highs will fall into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. The sunshine continues by early next week with dry air, lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We’re looking at warm days and cool nights with a nice fall-like feeling expected.
Have a great Friday and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
