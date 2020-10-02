Goodyear Blimp set to return to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Goodyear Wingfoot 3 Blimp plans to make a return to Lawton this weekend and will include a special tribute to health care workers during the pandemic.
If the weather cooperates, the blimp is scheduled to fly into the city on Sunday and leave Monday. The plan includes a flyover of Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center. The blimp’s digital sign will thank hospital workers, first responders and the greater Lawton community.
