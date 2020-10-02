Lawton woman charged with child abuse not guilty

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury found a woman charged with child abuse not guilty, but convicted her on a lesser charge.
Cierra Kyles' 5-year-old son was placed in emergency foster care in 2018 after he was treated for injuries consistent with child abuse.
While in foster care, the child said his mom had hit him as punishment for failing to correctly answer educational quizzes she gave him.
Jurors acquitted Kyles of child abuse, but found her guilty of *enabling* child abuse.
They recommended a three-year prison sentence with credit for time served.
