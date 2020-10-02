New Battalion ceremony on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has added a new Battalion to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.
1-22 Field Artillery Battalion was reactivated.
It’s been reactivated and deactivated four different times in its history and it has been 10-years since this Battalion has been active.
It will be a Basic Combat training Battalion on Fort Sill.
The incoming Commander is excited for their return on Fort Sill.'
“This is an opportunity to add some capacity to basic combat training as we continue to try and build soldiers here they’re fit and resilient and embody the Army values and get them ready to go serve their country. This allow us to play our part and build some capacity," Lieutenant Colonel Robin VanDuesen said.
VanDuesen said once they get to full capacity, the battalion will have about four-thousand trainees a year.
They are expecting to reach that number by next May.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.