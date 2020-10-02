Okla. DPS closes Lawton drivers license office due to COVID exposure

Customers who need to visit a DPS location can try one of our other locations to include Norman, Hinton, Altus, Ardmore and Clinton. Many locations are booking appointments two months out but you can try to be seen on a walk-in basis. Go to ok.gov/dps to check and see which locations are accepting walk-ins for the day. This can be found on the main web page by going to Driver License/ID Information and clicking on “Driver License Exam & Driver Compliance Hearing Officer Locations.” Under that is the section “No Appointment? Estimated Wait Time at DL Offices.” This section shows the approximate wait times at the various locations.