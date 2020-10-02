Okla. DPS closes Lawton drivers license office due to COVID exposure

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety office in Lawton says it is closing due to COVID exposure to employees.
Officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon. They say CDL testing in Lawton, Chickasha and Oklahoma City has also been suspended.
For those needing a replacement or renewal there are some other options, including online.
Below is the statement released by DPS and links to those websites:
The Department of Public Safety has temporarily closed the Chickasha and Lawton Driver License offices because of employee exposure to COVID-19. In addition, Commercial Driver License testing in Chickasha, Lawton and Oklahoma City has been suspended until further notice due to exposure there as well. At this time, affected offices are expected to reopen on October 15.
There are several options for Oklahomans needing services in these areas. Anyone needing a renewal or replacement of a Class D license, Commercial Driver License or Identification Card can take care of this online at my.ok.gov. They can also visit ok.gov/dps and click on “Online Services.”
Customers who need to visit a DPS location can try one of our other locations to include Norman, Hinton, Altus, Ardmore and Clinton. Many locations are booking appointments two months out but you can try to be seen on a walk-in basis. Go to ok.gov/dps to check and see which locations are accepting walk-ins for the day. This can be found on the main web page by going to Driver License/ID Information and clicking on “Driver License Exam & Driver Compliance Hearing Officer Locations.” Under that is the section “No Appointment? Estimated Wait Time at DL Offices.” This section shows the approximate wait times at the various locations.
Another option for driver license and identification card renewal is to visit a tag agency. All tag agencies are independently owned and operated and we would suggest calling ahead to determine their hours and availability.
DPS realizes this an inconvenience to customers but the health and safety of our employees and the public must take precedence.
