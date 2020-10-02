Week 5 High School Football Scores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The high school football regular season is now halfway over. Here are the scores from Week 5.
El Reno def MacArthur 20-17
Duncan def Noble 21-18
Cache @ Newcastle (Saturday)
Weatherford def Elgin 47-7
Anadarko def Midwest City JV 40-0
Marlow def Lindsay 47-0
Davis def Comanche 18-14
Frederick @ Coalgate (Saturday)
Apache def Walters 37-6
Wayne def Rush Springs 53-13
Hobart def Carnegie 51-16
Ringling def Wynnewood 45-0
Velma-Alma def Wilson 40-34
Waurika def Canton 46-0
Cyril def Central High 52-28
Maysville def Grandfield 50-0
Fox def Temple 46-0
Snyder def Seiling 42-20
Hollis def Tipton 54-20
Mt. View-Gotebo def Ryan 64-14
