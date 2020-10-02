Week 5 High School Football Scores

By Kyle Weatherly | October 2, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:32 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The high school football regular season is now halfway over. Here are the scores from Week 5.

El Reno def MacArthur 20-17

Duncan def Noble 21-18

Cache @ Newcastle (Saturday)

Weatherford def Elgin 47-7

Anadarko def Midwest City JV 40-0

Marlow def Lindsay 47-0

Davis def Comanche 18-14

Frederick @ Coalgate (Saturday)

Apache def Walters 37-6

Wayne def Rush Springs 53-13

Hobart def Carnegie 51-16

Ringling def Wynnewood 45-0

Velma-Alma def Wilson 40-34

Waurika def Canton 46-0

Cyril def Central High 52-28

Maysville def Grandfield 50-0

Fox def Temple 46-0

Snyder def Seiling 42-20

Hollis def Tipton 54-20

Mt. View-Gotebo def Ryan 64-14

