Duncan police investigating early morning assault

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Police Department confirmed an investigation into an early Saturday morning assault
They confirmed that info to the Duncan Banner.
It happened near Xpress Wellness in Duncan.
Master Officer Jason Downs said around 7:22 this morning, DPD received a call that a victim had reportedly been assaulted.
Officer Downs said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
At this time, no suspect has been identified.
We did reach out to DPD for information, but no officers were available for comment.
