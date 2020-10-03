Expect dry conditions with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s for most this afternoon. We’re currently seeing temperatures in the mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Cold front #3 of this week will continue to move southward moving through all of Texoma by later tonight. A few showers are possible for counties south and east of I-44. Jefferson, Stephens (OK) and Montauge & Clay (TX) counties have the highest chance to see any rain activity tonight. Instability overall is low but a few isolated thunderstorms are not out of the question too. Winds behind the front will turn out of the north at 15 to 25mph.