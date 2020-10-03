LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Precipitation is not expected through most of the day but some showers and perhaps thunderstorms will likely develop across southern Oklahoma and north Texas along tonight’s cold front later this afternoon/ evening.
Expect dry conditions with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s for most this afternoon. We’re currently seeing temperatures in the mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Cold front #3 of this week will continue to move southward moving through all of Texoma by later tonight. A few showers are possible for counties south and east of I-44. Jefferson, Stephens (OK) and Montauge & Clay (TX) counties have the highest chance to see any rain activity tonight. Instability overall is low but a few isolated thunderstorms are not out of the question too. Winds behind the front will turn out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
Any and all rain activity will be gone by daybreak tomorrow and it’ll be a chilly start to the morning as overnight lows are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s! We’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the 70s for most, perhaps the low 80s in a few spots.
The long term forecast is dry and trending somewhat hotter. We’re looking at a high pressure continuing to to build across the western portion of the lower 48 by Tuesday. This will result is plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming as much as 10 degrees above average (81° for this time of year) by the end of next week. Fire danger may become elevated with the dry, hot and breezy conditions but this is something we’ll monitor going forward.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
