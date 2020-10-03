Unattended grease starts kitchen fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire fighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 4:45 p.m., inside the Enclave gated community, on 38th between Cache Road and Rogers Lane.
LFD officials said the fire started because of unattended grease on the stove.
The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen... it did spread to the attic, but LFD was on scene quickly enough to keep that damage minimal.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.