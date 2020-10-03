Walters Police asking community to help pay for new police K-9

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Recently, the narcotic detection K-9 with the Walters police department passed away creating a need for a new K-9.
But low funding makes getting one this year nearly impossible, which is why the Walters Police Department created a Go Fund Me page to help.
“One of my first memories as a child was a police officer taking me away from what I thought was my everything but knowing now... that police officer saved my life," said Sgt. Jessica Hodges.
Sgt. Jessica Hodges has a mission to get drugs off the streets, and it’s a mission that hits close to home.
“My childhood wasn’t a happy one... wasn’t the one you’re proud of. My parents were manufacturing drugs in our home and were drug addicts. Me and my siblings were taken away from our biological parents by DHS at a really young age.," said Sgt. Hodges.
Sgt. Hodges is dedicating her career in law enforcement to getting drugs out of the community, which is why raising money for a new narcotic detection K9 is so important to her.
“I don’t think I’ve wanted something so bad and it’s a dog…. But he’s so much more than that because it takes me back to making a difference in the community and making my childhood and my experience worth it. It’s worth it to know I had to go through something so difficult, but I can make a difference for the next child," said Sgt. Hodges.
Foster home to Foster home. A life she doesn’t want children in the community to experience
“I don’t want another child to go through what I went through. I still have to overcome what I went through, even today as an adult," said Sgt. Hodges.
Personal mission aside, the need for a new K-9 in Walters is great.
“We are seeing a rise in the drug activity again. We’re already seeing paraphernalia in the streets/ We’re already seeing various types of drugs that are coming out more and more.," said Lt. Ben Lehew.
The Walters Police Department only has until October 22nd to raise $9200 for a new narcotic K-9
If you wish to contribute to the cause, you can visit the GoFundMe here https://www.gofundme.com/f/walters-police-department-k9-gero
