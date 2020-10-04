LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Waking up this Sunday morning, it’ll be a very chilly start to the day. We’re looking at temperatures to start in the 40s and 50s! Sunrise this morning is at 7:31AM and we’ll slowly see temperatures begin to rise. By mid morning expect mid 50s with sunny skies. We’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day but expect things to be a bit cooler. Highs will only climb into the low and mid 70s for most, perhaps a few isolated low 80s.
The long term forecast is dry and trending somewhat hotter. We’re looking at a high pressure continuing to to build across the western portion of the lower 48 by Tuesday. This will result is plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming as much as 10 degrees above average (81° for this time of year) by the end of next week.
Tomorrow: Look for highs in the 80s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected with south winds 10-25 mph.
TUESDAY: Another weak cold front may slide our way as early as Tuesday. It won’t affect temperatures much, but reinforce dry air in the region. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows in the 50s. Look for lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Expect ample sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows fall in the 50s.
THURSDAY: More sunshine as highs climb in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible. Lows fall in the 50s and low 60s.
FRIDAY: Look for mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Fire danger may become elevated with the dry, hot and breezy conditions but this is something we’ll monitor going forward.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
