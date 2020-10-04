Good morning Texoma! Waking up this Sunday morning, it’ll be a very chilly start to the day. We’re looking at temperatures to start in the 40s and 50s! Sunrise this morning is at 7:31AM and we’ll slowly see temperatures begin to rise. By mid morning expect mid 50s with sunny skies. We’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day but expect things to be a bit cooler. Highs will only climb into the low and mid 70s for most, perhaps a few isolated low 80s.