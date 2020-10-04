Goodyear blimp flies over Lawton with special message for first responders, health care workers

Goodyear blimp flies over Lawton with special message for first responders, health care workers
By Kyle Payne | October 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 10:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The iconic Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three is in Lawton.

Nearly 250 feet long, and 60 feet... the Wingfoot three is a sight to see.

The pilots arrived into the city around 7:40 p.m., flying here from St. Louis.

Their first stop was Comanche County Memorial Hospital before heading to Southwestern Medical Center..

Pilots landed safely at Goodyear just after 8 p.m.

The blimp had a special message on it... thanking first responders and medical personnel for their work during the COVID pandemic.

“Our essential workers, medical personnel and first responders deserve a lot of credit for what they are going through in the COVID situation. This is a way from all of us at Goodyear to say thank you for all you do," said Jimmy Cagle, the Goodyear-Lawton Communications Manager.

This stop basically marked the halfway point, as they head to home base in Carson, California.

The airship will be guarded by a sheriff’s deputy overnight, before getting back in the air to Arizona Monday.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.