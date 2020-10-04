Goodyear blimp flies over Lawton with special message for first responders, health care workers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The iconic Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three is in Lawton.
Nearly 250 feet long, and 60 feet... the Wingfoot three is a sight to see.
The pilots arrived into the city around 7:40 p.m., flying here from St. Louis.
Their first stop was Comanche County Memorial Hospital before heading to Southwestern Medical Center..
Pilots landed safely at Goodyear just after 8 p.m.
The blimp had a special message on it... thanking first responders and medical personnel for their work during the COVID pandemic.
“Our essential workers, medical personnel and first responders deserve a lot of credit for what they are going through in the COVID situation. This is a way from all of us at Goodyear to say thank you for all you do," said Jimmy Cagle, the Goodyear-Lawton Communications Manager.
This stop basically marked the halfway point, as they head to home base in Carson, California.
The airship will be guarded by a sheriff’s deputy overnight, before getting back in the air to Arizona Monday.
