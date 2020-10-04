Lawton Fire Department responds to vacant structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Sunday morning.
Lawton fire said it started around 11:45, near SW 19th and D.
The fire itself didn’t impact the residence, but the shed located directly behind it.
When 7news crew arrived on the scene, the fire was put out, but there was still smoke coming out of the shed.
The building was vacant, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire officials on scene said witnesses said they saw people running from the area.
