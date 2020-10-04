Sunny and Warm this Week with No Rain Expected Through the Weekend

A sunny and dry pattern has settled in on Texoma, meaning we’ll likely go at least a whole month since the last notable rainfall in Lawton (Sept. 11).
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear and cool night with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s. Winds are light from the east 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the low to perhaps middle 80s. Some light haze is possible in spots from wildfire smoke in the west. Winds could be breezy between 10-20 mph from the south. Lows Monday Night fall into the low to middle 50s.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s in the region each day. A ridge of high pressure builds in, keeping things warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10-20 mph each day. Lows at night fall in the 50s to perhaps low 60s at times.
NEXT WEEKEND: Upper 80s to middle 90s will continue with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll be watching a potential storm system arrive either late this weekend or early next week which could bring the chance for some showers and a few storms. Confidence is low and things will be monitored closely over the coming week.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.
