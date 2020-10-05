ELECTION PREVIEW: OK House District 62

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Daniel Pae vs Larry Bush will look familiar to voters, as Bush lost to Pae in 2018 by a slim margin of 42 votes.
As the challenger again, Bush said his plan if he wins focuses on improving education
“Education to me is the most important job we have in the community, and how we educate them will determine our future economy and future overall," said District 62 Candidate Larry Bush.
For Daniel Pae, his plan will be to continue the work he started over the last two years in OKC.
“We will look at number one catching up, there was a lot of legislation we couldn’t see because of the global pandemic. For me that includes continuing to work on Missing murdered indigenous epidemic. Also to address economic repercussions from the global pandemic, particularly in small business trying to give them relief," said Rep. Daniel Pae.
Pae said his goal has, and will continue to be communicating with his district.
“I think having an open line of communication and listening to your constituents, that’s the most critical responsibility a state rep must fulfill," said Rep. Pae.
Bush works in insurance... he said he’s also running because of the conversations he’s seen from people, facing eviction, and job loss because of Covid.
“There’s only so much I as an individual can do and I think being a state rep will give me a chance to help more people in our community," said Bush.
Over the past year, Pae said another area of struggle is community inclusion, but he said Lawton has led the way with community conversations, about race relations and police reform.
“I’ve seen a very necessary conversation on diversity, inclusion and how do we move forward, what kind of society do we want to be. If 2020 was the year of conversations, 2021 must be the year of action," said Rep. Pae.
That justice reform is another area Bush really hopes to address... one stat that motivates him is that 1 in 15 black males in the state are behind bars.
“We need criminal justice reform. We incarcerate people here in Oklahoma more than anywhere in the world. We lead in male and female incarceration rate," said Bush.
Both candidates also want to focus on health care.
“Citizens back in June passed SQ 802, which expanded the Medicaid program and I expect we will have a robust conversation on how to get that funded," said Rep. Pae.
“Many Oklahomans, especially in rural OK needed health care, and access to affordable health care. And getting prescription drug prices down for people in this community," said Bush.
The deadline for voter registration is this Friday, October 9.
