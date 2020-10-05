The only impact full weather over the forecast period is an increase to fire danger weather. This is expected to rise but how significant, only time will tell at this moment. The current weather pattern is as following: A ridge of high pressure builds in, keeping things warm and sunny. We’re looking at highs Tuesday through the weekend, slightly above normal, into the upper 80s and low 90s with little to no cloud cover and breezy south winds. . Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west but this will be a day to day case on how dense the smoke particles are. While we will see a cold front move in during the day tomorrow, it’s not going to impact temperatures in any way. As of now, Wednesday seems to be the warmest day over the next seven. Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.