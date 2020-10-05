LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Before sunrise we’re looking at mostly clear skies with another cool night. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s and 50s with east to southeast winds. After sunrise today at 7:32AM, we’re looking at winds increasing as isobars tighten. Sustained south winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the afternoon in the mid 20s. With today being the only exception, we begin a warming trend basically over the next 7-days. For this afternoon, expect a very seasonable day and lots of sunshine. Highs will range slightly.. upper 70s low 80s along and east of I-44. Meanwhile looking to mid to even upper 80s out west. Some light haze is possible in spots from wildfire smoke in the west.
The only impact full weather over the forecast period is an increase to fire danger weather. This is expected to rise but how significant, only time will tell at this moment. The current weather pattern is as following: A ridge of high pressure builds in, keeping things warm and sunny. We’re looking at highs Tuesday through the weekend, slightly above normal, into the upper 80s and low 90s with little to no cloud cover and breezy south winds. . Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west but this will be a day to day case on how dense the smoke particles are. While we will see a cold front move in during the day tomorrow, it’s not going to impact temperatures in any way. As of now, Wednesday seems to be the warmest day over the next seven. Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.