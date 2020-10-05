Frederick Elementary only SWOK school named National Blue Ribbon School

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Six schools across Oklahoma have been named winners of the National Blue Ribbon Award, including one school in our area - Frederick Elementary.
Across the country, 367 schools were given the award including just a half dozen in Oklahoma.
“And there hasn’t been anyone that’s won it in the last two years so it’s the highest award that a person in public education can receive,” said Frederick principal Kay Cabaniss.
The award is given for one of two reasons. Either overall academic excellence or for what’s called closing the achievement gap.
“We have brought all of our subgroups, special ed, ELL, those groups, have brought them all up in learning. On state tests, we scored an A this year and we have come so far in three years that we won this Blue Ribbon Award,” Cabaniss said.
“Every kid in those subgroups improved and to me, that is really a great thing because we want to make sure that every kid gets the best education they can get and we had every kid that improved,” said Frederick principal Janice Crume.
The principals say the award is the result of several years of hard work, not just by the staff but by the entire community.
“I think everybody in town is very proud of it. We’ve gotten lots of calls from the community, from parents and they are very excited just like we are because they know the community, the parents, the students, the teachers, everybody has worked together for this award,” Crume said.
Frederick was the only winner in southwest Oklahoma. The state’s other five winners were schools in Oklahoma City, Norman, Sapulpa, Bartlesville and Muldrow.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.