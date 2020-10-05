Jamar Jackson murder trial postponed to 2021

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Lawton club has been pushed back.
Jamar Jackson is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tahiba Willis in October 2019. According to court documents, a witness of the shooting told detectives they saw Jackson shoot three or four times towards Willis in the parking lot of a Lawton club.
Jury selection in his trial was set to begin Monday but has now been pushed back to January.
