Jamar Jackson murder trial postponed to 2021

Jamar Jackson murder trial postponed to 2021
By Will Hutchison | October 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 5:52 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Lawton club has been pushed back.

Jamar Jackson is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tahiba Willis in October 2019. According to court documents, a witness of the shooting told detectives they saw Jackson shoot three or four times towards Willis in the parking lot of a Lawton club.

Jury selection in his trial was set to begin Monday but has now been pushed back to January.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.