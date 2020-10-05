Lawton Public Schools keeping up with virtual families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is working to stay connected with virtual families.
On Monday, LPS on the go was set up at Elmer Thomas Park.
It gave parents and students a place to come to get assistance with anything that they’ve been struggling with at home.
LPS wants virtual families to get the same support that students are getting in the classroom.
“This actually helped us out a lot as far as getting to know people who I speak to over the phone everyday. They are able to help you out with tech support as far as some of the programs with login in and out. If you are having and you can’t get in contact with a teacher these events are very important for you to come out and do," Lawton Public Schools Parent Teresa Jackson.
LPS plans to set up at different locations around the community throughout the school year.
