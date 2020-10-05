Man arrested for assaulting Duncan convenience store clerk

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A man is facing charges after he was arrested for groping a clerk at a convenience store in Duncan.
On September 26th, police say Kyle Forsyth walked into a convenience store on Highway 81, and harassed a clerk behind the desk, asking her if she wanted to have sex. When the clerk declined, Forsyth reportedly followed her into the store’s break room. The woman says she told him to leave, after which he shoved her against a soda rack and grabbed her breasts. Forsyth ran when she started to scream.
That day at a different convenience store, Forsyth reportedly stole a can of snuff. He was caught and arrested in Heritage Park before being booked into the Stephens County jail for sexual battery, and petit larceny.
