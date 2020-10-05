59 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,989

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 30 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,989 cases in Wichita County, with 373 still being active.
There have been 1,593 total recoveries, 21,148 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 362 patients recovering at home while 11 are in the hospital.
There are now 334 tests still pending.
The Health District received 28 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 19 cases today for a total of 59 new cases to report. There are 11 hospitalizations and 30 new recoveries to report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,732: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,855: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,930: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,974: 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 1,975: 70 - 79, stable condition
