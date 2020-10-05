Purple ribbons placed outside of local hospital to bring awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local organization is working to promote awareness and prevention of domestic violence throughout the month of October.
Purple ribbons tied to trees around Comanche County Memorial Hospital are more than just for looks.
“In honor of victims who have lost their lives and survivors who are still going through domestic violence," Marie Detty New Directions Program Director Latricia Kippers said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Along with the ribbons, a table is being set up in the hospital cafeteria to honor victims and bring awareness as well.
“Because it leaves a permanent empty spot at the dinner table so it’s just a set up to kind of honor those especially the two nurses that worked here," Administrative Assistant Tate Richardson said.
Since the Coronavirus hit southwest Oklahoma, Marie Detty New Directions has seen a 30-percent increase in domestic violence calls.
“We have got more calls coming into the shelter, numbers have risen with how many cases we see. It’s just been a big increase in everything," Richardson said.
Richardson said she’s been working with the organization for three-years and it’s never been this busy but she’s not surprised.
“It’s not shocking because you know it’s out there but more people are reaching out which is better because people weren’t reaching out as much," Richardson said.
Richardson said if you’re a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, you can call the Marie Detty hotline for help at 580-357-2500.
Due to the pandemic, they will not be holding their annual domestic violence awareness walk this year.
However, if you still would like to donate to the shelter, you can do so by calling them.
