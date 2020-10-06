Cache Masonic Lodge hosting rib sale fundraiser this weekend

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Smoked ribs will be on the menu this weekend as Cache Masonic Lodge 391 raises money for
a community member battling an illness.
Masonic Lodge #391 will start cooking early Saturday morning. The fundraiser was originally set up to raise funds for the Masonic Lodge. But the group heard there was a Cache community member in the hospital and decided to step up to help them out.
“That’s what the lodge is all about, helping people in the community, helping things in the community. Anybody that needs anything, if we know about it and have time and can help in any way that’s what we’re there for is to help out in the community the best we can,” said Landon Cochrane with Cache Masonic Lodge #391.
You can pick some ribs up on Saturday in downtown Cache between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will be $20 for an order of ribs or $25 if you want them vacuum-sealed. You can call (580) 678 – 3818 to pre-order.
