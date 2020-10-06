Child neglect arrest warrant filed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say kept her child in unsafe conditions.
Morganne Avvocato is charged with one count of child neglect.
Investigators say DHS workers and police found her unresponsive on a couch during an urgent welfare check.
They say her youngest child was in a playpen, naked and covered in feces.
In addition, the DHS caseworker reported finding pills dumped on a dresser next to a cookie as well as pills and scissors on the floor.
Marijuana was also found on the coffee table.
Trash, rotting food and dog feces was reportedly scattered throughout the home.
DHS says Avvocato told them she abuses cocaine and marijuana.
Her bond has been set at $100,000
