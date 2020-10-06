Duncan community rallies around heart patient

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan family is asking for prayers after learning their oldest son is needing a heart transplant.
Chest pains and shortness of breath caused Mason Hightower to check into Duncan Regional Hospital.
After running some tests, Hightower was rushed to a Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Surgeons suggested doing open-heart surgery to replace two of his heart valves.
His best friend said a bacterial endocarditis infection would not allow his heart to take it.
“Since that day they have since decided that Mason’s heart is not valuable so that he needs a new healthy heart. So in just the last four or five days have been just a matter of getting Mason to a point where he is able to withstand the heart transplant, get on the list for a heart transplant, and get a heart transplant,” Mason Best Friend Berkley Faulkner said.
The family is praying that Mason will check enough boxes that will allow his body to withstand a heart transplant.
“Considering the circumstances Mason is as stable as he can be. He is still currently on ECMO so that itself has its trials and tribulations, but the rest of his organs are fighting and are getting better, his labs are getting better. He has squeezed his mom and dad’s hand, and he’s opened his eyes to his parent’s voices. He is able to follow commands, right now they are keeping him sedated so he can heal," Faulkner said.
Faulkner said before this tragic incident. Mason would always work to spread the truth and word about Jesus.
“He would be so overjoyed with the people that have supported him through this and have supported his family. I know more than anything he would be so glad about how many people he has brought Jesus back into their life just by praying for him," Faulkner said.
Hightower former football coach Craig Benson said on the field he let his actions do most of the talking.
“He had an aura that he was in charge, and he was going to lead, and he knew his role, and he knew what his role consisted of," Benson said.
Benson said if anyone is up for this battle Mason is the guy.
