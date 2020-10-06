Duncan community rallies around heart patient

“Considering the circumstances Mason is as stable as he can be. He is still currently on ECMO so that itself has its trials and tribulations, but the rest of his organs are fighting and are getting better, his labs are getting better. He has squeezed his mom and dad’s hand, and he’s opened his eyes to his parent’s voices. He is able to follow commands, right now they are keeping him sedated so he can heal," Faulkner said.