LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Waking up this Tuesday morning, we’re dealing with clear conditions and temperatures in the 50s and even low 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and possibly a few low 90s. While we will see a cold front move in during the day today, it’s not going to impact temperatures in any way. It’s just going to give just a wind shift later tonight. Southeast to north at 5 to 15mph.
A ridge of high pressure will build in and as a result, it’ll keep things warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10 to 15 or 20mph each day. Fire danger at this moment is also expected to rise heading into this week, especially for counties out west where the drought monitor is at the worst. Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.
We are keeping a close eye on the tropics as Hurricane Delta now a category 2 in strength inches closer to the gulf of Mexico. As it continues to move north it is expected to gain strength as a major hurricane. Impacts, yet again, expected to take aim on the central Gulf Coast later this week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
