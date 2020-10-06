Guilty plea in 2019 robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to a 2019 robbery outside a convenience store.
Admurel Majors pleaded guilty to his charge of first degree robbery with a weapon.
In May of last year, Majors reportedly stole someone’s cell phone at gunpoint outside the Stripes on Fort Sill Boulevard.
Authorities say he fired a round into the ground as he ran away.
When speaking with police, Majors admitted to being at the store at the time, and said he had been tripping on acid, and could only recall bits and pieces from the robbery.
His sentencing has been set for December.
