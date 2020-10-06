“I want to be a defense attorney,” Oklahoma teen hopes to one day help kids in DHS custody like himself

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A 17-year-old boy in Oklahoma is hoping that he will have a family to support him as he works towards his goal of becoming a defense attorney. The teen would like to help kids who are in the DHS system just like he is. Sayvion said he knows what it’s like not having someone, like a family member, there for you.
“I’ve been in trouble a couple of times,” he said. “And my defense attorney and caseworker worker helped me through it.”
And now he wants to return the favor.
“I want to be a defense attorney and defend those kids who get in trouble, and who need help, and need support and to be there for them,” Sayvion said.
Sayvion knows becoming one isn’t going to be easy, and isn’t going to happen overnight, so he’s been planning what steps he needs to take to get there. First, he plans on getting his GED.
“I’m going to go to job core after that, and I’m going to get a trade in Computer Science in Computer Engineering. So I can become a computer engineer. I’m going to start off with that and make money off of that. I’m still going to go to school, and I’m going to become a defense attorney.”
After spending the past few years in the system, he hopes that a family will want to be in his corner and adopt him.
“I want to do a lot in life,” he said. “I want to be that one that makes it...that one in DHS that makes it, and if they can help me with that, that would be awesome.”
We talked to Rob Copeland, his lead worker at DHS, about what a potential adoptive family would need to know about Sayvion.
“I would think they need to know that he’s really good-hearted,” Copeland said. “He’s going to take a bit to trust people, but once he trusts them, he’s going to be extremely loyal and honest with them.”
He’s also a pretty happy kid. It didn’t matter how many times Sayvion missed the ball while playing with Copeland - he never gave up and never stopped smiling.
“He likes to have fun,” Copeland said. “He likes when I come to visit even if I can just take him to the store and get him a candy bar for him that’s exciting. It doesn’t have to be take him to Six Flags or take him to Disney World, just spend some time with him, give him a little bit of your time. He really enjoys that.”
Sayvion said he’s looking for love, support, and discipline from an adoptive family. He said he wants them to keep pushing him towards his goals.
If you’d like to adopt Sayvion, call DHS a call at 580-471-7942.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.