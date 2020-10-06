LPD offers Halloween safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Surrounding towns have put out plans for Halloween amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
As of now, Lawton and Elgin have decided that trick-or-treating hours for Halloween this year will be from 6 to 8 in the evening.
They’re asking the community to be more cautious by keeping their distance from other families.
Also, they say to keep the hand sanitizer handy.
That goes for both trick or treaters and the people handing out candy.
“I would recommend even doing some Lysol something over the wrappers because you never know where the wrappers have been, you never know if the people have anything so you just want to be as safe and cautious as possible," Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs.
Grubbs also encourages people that are walking on a road without a sidewalk to walk in the direction of oncoming traffic so you can see the car and the car can see you.
