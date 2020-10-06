STATE UPDATE: Total cases jump 1,364 with 11 new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma officials say 1,364 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday morning.
The number of cases grew to 93,346 with 11 new deaths bringing that total to 1,066.
Actives cases grew by 289 across the state.
In Southwest Oklahoma, the majority of counties showed a small increase in active cases with Comanche and Grady counties continuing to show over 200 active cases each.
No new deaths were reported in SWOK on Tuesday morning.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
