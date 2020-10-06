Warm Days and Cool Nights Continue

A sunny and dry pattern has settled in on Texoma, meaning we’ll likely go at least a whole month since the last notable rainfall in Lawton (Sept. 11).
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear and cool night with lows falling into the 50s. Winds are light from the south and east 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s in the region each day. A ridge of high pressure builds in, keeping things warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10-20 mph each day. Lows at night fall in the 50s to perhaps low 60s at times.
NEXT WEEKEND: Upper 80s to middle 90s will continue with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll be watching a potential storm system arrive either late this weekend or early next week which could bring the chance for some showers and a few storms. Confidence is low and things will be monitored closely over the coming week.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We’ll monitor Hurricane Delta as it approaches the mainland United States this weekend. It may play a role in either helping or hurting moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of our next cold front, which would impact rain chances on Monday for the region. We’ll watch closely for significant impacts along the Gulf Coast and residual/downstream impacts for Texoma.
