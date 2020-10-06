Warm Days and Cool Nights Continue

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s in the region each day. A ridge of high pressure builds in, keeping things warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10-20 mph each day. Lows at night fall in the 50s to perhaps low 60s at times.