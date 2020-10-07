ELECTION PREVIEW: OK House District 64

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - District 64 candidates include 2 term Incumbent, Republican Rande Worthen and Democratic Candidate Kyle Meraz.
Incumbent Rande Worthern, the republican candidate said over the past two terms, his passion has really become serving his district.
“To have the opportunity to help people, serve people is why I’m looking to be re-elected in November," said Rep. Rande Worthen.
The democratic candidate, Kyle Meraz works as an ICU nurse... his reason for running is because of what he sees day to day at work.
“Seeing that my main issue is really everyone’s dinner table issue. Unfortunately it’s being received really well, which means we are a failed health care state," said Kyle Meraz.
Meraz said a lot of that will be working to fund the expanded Medicaid program.
“802 in it’s essence is going to help close the income inequality gap," said Meraz. "Providing more insurance to low income residents.”
Worthen said he’s fortunate to have a hospital in his district, one that serves many people outside of Lawton.
“it’s important we provide the means to keep these hospitals going, whether it’s a private or county hospital," said Worthen. "We have to make sure these hospitals have what they need, to treat anybody with covid or regular medical issues.”
If Worthern wins for a third time, he said is goal will be to help stabilize the state’s budget, suffering right now because of COVID-19 and the cost of oil.
“We’re looking at coming in with a deficit. With COVID, a lot of small businesses are hurting," said Worthen. "I want to help maintain a balanced budget for the state. We have to maintain as many resources as we can for small businesses, to help their staff and to help them keep going.”
And Meraz said his campaign is also about improving education funding.
He said in college, many of friends were education majors, and he’s frustrated to see many of them, and so many other teachers leave OK because of pay.
“It doesn’t have to be this way," said Meraz. "We can focus on providing good paying jobs for teachers and support staff while still having a well balanced budget.”
Oklahoma voters need to remember that voter registration ends on Friday.
There will be numerous local, state and national races to choose from, so make sure you have your registration complete.
