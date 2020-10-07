LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re waking up to some patchy fog this Wednesday morning! The most dense areas are along highway 81 where visibility is just at or below 5 miles. Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and we’re left with plenty of sunshine for today. Expect high temperatures to rise into upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Winds are going to be rather light today out of the south to southeast at 5 to 15mph.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern keeping things as a result warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10 to 15 or 20mph each day. Fire danger at this moment is also expected to rise heading into this week, especially for counties out west where the drought monitor is at the worst. Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.
TRACING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Puerto Morelos, Mexico at 5:30AM as a category 2 hurricane with winds estimated near 110mph. This is the first landfall of the storm, next landfall set for sometime Friday as it sets aim along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastline. As it encounters land/ friction it will weaken but once it is back open warm waters it’s projected to strengthen to a category 3 or 4 major hurricane.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
