A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern keeping things as a result warm and sunny. Some haze is probable at times given wildfires in the west, but we’ll advertise little to no cloud cover. Look for winds mainly from the south 10 to 15 or 20mph each day. Fire danger at this moment is also expected to rise heading into this week, especially for counties out west where the drought monitor is at the worst. Anticipate the overall warmer and drier pattern to continue in the region. This means more 80s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine than not through the middle of the month.