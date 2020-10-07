Lawton non-profit using CARES Act Funding to help community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club have received CARES Act Funding.
The Boys and Girls Club Director Amanda Nunez said they will start by upgrading the computer systems.
“We can start bringing in new programs for our kids, paying for subscriptions on websites that are going to give them the extra boost. We got a lot of little ones you know kindergarten and first grade, so now we can buy like ABC Mouse and they can start doing these programs while they are here,” Nunez said.
Along with those upgrades they’ll offer free memberships to current and future members until the end of this year.
“We are now a Center of Hope for the City of Lawton. The great part about that is not just the resources we will be able to provide to families and not just the class hope that we will be able to teach our kids, but our programming is going to be free to our family members and we are going to be able to bring in more people that really need this program with their children either going virtual or being in a blended schedule," Nunez said.
Nunez said the funding came at the perfect time and will keep a few extra dollars in parent’s pockets for the holidays.
“We were chosen to be apart of this project to really help our community. There are a lot of kids that have gone virtual whether it’s due to asthma or their family is at risk, school is not an option for them," Nunez said.
Nunez said the Boys and Girls Club is following all guidelines to keep kids safe.
