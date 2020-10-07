Local Republican Party cancels chili cook-off

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Republican Party is cancelling their annual chili cook-off due to the Coronavirus.
The cook-off has taken place for the past 15 years.
The GOP usually would hold the event in the weeks leading up to the general election giving people a chance to meet the candidates and enjoy some home-made chili.
In the past, they would have between 25 and 30 different types of chili for guests to taste, but party officials say they had to make the difficult decision this year to cancel it.
“I hate it that we are going to miss doing it this year, but with the spike in Covid we just didn’t feel like that we out to take that risk and people’s health is a whole lot more important than politics and a little bit of fun," Stephens County Republican Party Chairman Leon Farris said.
Farris said they have no plans to reschedule the event this year, but they are working out plans for a Halloween drive-thru at their Headquarters in Duncan.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.