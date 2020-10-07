Monitoring Hurricane Delta, Cold Front Arrives By Monday

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Highs climb into the low 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Some clouds build in the region late Sunday into Sunday Night ahead of a cold front. Still, winds will be breezy from the south 15-25 mph. Fire weather could become elevated or high on Sunday with breezy winds, dry weather and low dew point values. A cold front arrives late Sunday Night into Monday, which will create a stark shift in the winds and cool things down Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible, generally reserved to Monday morning in the region, but most, if not all remain dry due to a lack of moisture.