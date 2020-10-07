Study underway to improve Lee Boulevard

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s no secret for drivers in Lawton, Lee Boulevard is a rough road to travel on.
But an engineering firm and the city of Lawton are working on ways to improve it.
Pavement from I-44 to Goodyear Boulevard on Lee is the center of a study conducted by EST Engineering.
As consultants for Lawton... they are hoping to come up with a plan to fix some of the big issues drivers face everyday.
“The study will include a pavement evaluation, survey of what the existing conditions are," said EST project manager and engineer Amanda Newberry.
While there are many trouble areas... Newberry said they are hopeful the study shows some positives in what is there now.
“Mostly likely perform rehab, so we aren’t going to have to rip out the entire roadway in most areas," said Newberry.
The city is also excited about another additional piece of this project.
“Adding in sidewalks where we can, and where it’s necessary," said COL Director of Engineering Joe Painter.
Unlike many road projects, this span of 7-plus miles features many differences along the route.
“We have some roadway that doesn’t have curb and gutter, some that does. We have some of it that’s concrete and some that is asphalt and it all has to be handled a little different," said Painter.
That’s why the project will be broken up into phases.
“We are going to start doing engineering plans as the information becomes available, and not way until the end of the study to start these projects. We anticipate the project will be let in the spring. It will be an asphalt section, starting at Goodyear and continuing east," said Newberry.
Newberry said this project will take some time, but the work they will do will hopefully improve drive-ability, and help maintain the structure for longer than before.
“Were protecting the citizens dollars, and the city’s dollars already invested in Lee BLVD by doing this maintenance project now," said Newberry.
The funds will come from the CIP, but Painter said they aren’t able to determine a total projected cost just yet --- that information will become available as the study progresses.
As the project progresses, expect some closures and delays.
You’ll be able to keep up with those on the City of Lawton’s website.
