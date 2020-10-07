Voter registration, absentee requests increase drastically in Comanche Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We are now less than a month away from Election Day and the Comanche County Election Board says so far, voting and registration numbers are way up.
As the election draws near, more and more residents are preparing to head to the polls.
“It’s a good increase, I think we’re up to 58,000 registered voters right now, so it’s been quite an increase. And there’s been a lot of people going online changing their address or party affiliation or their names,” said Comanche County Election Board Assistant Secretary Terry Keith.
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you only have until Friday.
“The courthouse typically closes at 4:00 p.m. but anyone can come in with election business until 7:00 p.m. on Friday,” Keith said.
Many of those registering to vote are choosing to do so using an absentee ballot.
“We have sent out close to 6500, typically for a presidential, it’s between 2,000 – 3,000. So, we’ve doubled that.”
About 2,000 absentee ballots were counted Wednesday, with the staff following state regulations on how to do so.
“The Republican and Democrat board members and our election board secretary are back in the vault opening some of those absentee ballots that came to us by mail. They’re just certifying that everything is done correctly, and they will be fed through a voting device just like if they showed up at a precinct to vote,” Keith said.
With the higher numbers already coming in, the election board is staying busy. Fortunately, here in Comanche County, they received a grant to help them stay ahead of everything.
“A $91,000 grant for this office so we have been able to hire extra people to work, we’ll be able to buy new supplies for our voters and our precinct workers and hire extra precinct workers for this big election. We’ve been able to hire all the help we need so we’re able to process everything quickly, get those ballots out quickly,” Keith said.
Election Day is November 3. The last day to register to vote is October 9. If you are registered and want to vote absentee, you can still request that ballot until October 27.
