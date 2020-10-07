Walters PD warns against campaign sign tampering

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - As we draw closer to the election, the Walters Police Department is asking you to please leave campaign signs in people’s yards alone.
Ben Lehew with Walters Police said tampering with campaign signs in someone’s yard is a felony offense. He hopes people will realize it doesn’t accomplish much, will stop doing it and let people express their opinions on their own property.
“I would tell these people to find you something else to do and leave these people’s property alone. You’re not going to stop that person from voting from that candidate, you’re not going to sway other people to vote for a candidate because you’ve stolen somebody’s sign. You’ve accomplished really nothing at all by taking someone’s sign out of their yard. I would just leave it alone and keep walking,” Lehew said.
Lehew encourages anyone who has a sign stolen or destroyed to report it to the police.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.