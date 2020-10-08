Benefit dinner being put together for car crash victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Leo’s Country Cafe in Lawton is having a benefit dinner for a long time customer.
It’s for Randale Abbott, he was in a serious car crash and is now at OU Medical Center for treatment.
The dinner will be on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Tickets are $8.50 each and can be purchased at Leo’s Country Café in Lawton or the Horn Sanitation office in Cache.
That price will get you Indian tacos or a burger basket.
“I just hope we see everybody come out and show support. When things like this happen it’s always good to have the community to back you up and show their support," said Leo’s County Café Owner Kimberley Smalley.
All proceeds will help with different expenses that may arise during his recovery.
