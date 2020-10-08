A Day in the Life: Fort Sill Fire Department

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -It’s National Fire Prevention week, and on Fort Sill, the Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major joined the Fire department on post in one of their live fire training exercises.
7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk has the story for our A Day in the Life series.
The Fort Sill Fire Department does this training annually, however, it was a first for Garrison Commander Colonel Rhett Taylor, and Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.
“Leadership is a contact sport,” said Taylor. “You gotta be out there with your team. If I have a team that’s going through burning buildings then I need to experience that to know what they go through.”
Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Klein says the fire department trains nonstop to be able to provide the best service possible to the community.
“You practice like you play,” said Klein. “Our firefighters try to improve everyday. And this is an opportunity to put their book learning to the test.”
After their instructions, Col. Taylor and SGM Blackwell went inside to fight the fire.
“I’ve got a new respect not just for the gear, how much it weighs,” said Taylor. “I’ve got new respect for the fire and the fire department.”
“It was a great opportunity,” said Klein. “Great weather. I’m glad they came out and trained with us.”
Usually during National Fire Prevention week, the Fort Sill Fire department would go inside local schools to teach kids about fire safety.
However, due to the pandemic, they will doing drive bys with lights and sirens.
