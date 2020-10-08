Fall Festival & Car Show happening Saturday in Hollis

HOLLIS, Okla. (TNN) - A full day of fun, food and cars is set to take place Saturday at the Harmon County Fall Festival and Car Show.
In 2019, the fall festival and car show saw a record number of entrants and this year the Hollis community is hoping to one-up it.
“We’re doing something new with the judging this year, it’s going to be called drive through judging so you don’t have to sit around and wait for the judges to come by, you don’t have to wonder if they came by when you ran off and took a break. When you get your vehicle registered, cleaned up and ready to be judged you take it over to the booth, they’ll judge it and you can go enjoy the day,” said car show coordinator Kaesi Pendergraft.
The day will feature a wide variety of events, such as food trucks, a jump house for kids and much more.
“There is so much to do, vendors will be set up from 9 to 3, all kinds of homemade goods, foods, homemade jewelry, things like that. The car show is going to be a huge hit, there’s something for everybody. The burnout, there’s something for everybody,” Pendergraft said.
The events start at 9 a.m. and will run all day long, culminating in a street dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Pendergraft said this is a huge event for the community, one they’ve been working tirelessly to ensure everyone is able to enjoy.
“There’s been other car shows around here that have had to stop or had to cancel because of the pandemic and we from the very beginning have said we’re going to go until the health department makes us shut down. People need this, they need to get out, they want to get out. So many things have been canceled so we’re going forward,” Pendergraft said.
If you want to register for the car show or for the Fall Festival parade you can still do so, just arrive in Hollis at 9 a.m.
