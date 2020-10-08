First Alert Forecasst

Slight cloud cover is expected generally for those along and east of I-44 tomorrow as Hurricane Delta continues to move inland. The overall track is going to stay well to our east but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in areas east of US-81, but most if not all remain dry. Areas to the west of I-44 will be warmer and dry. In general we’re looking at another warm day. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again with south winds at 10 to 20mph.