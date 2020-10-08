First Alert Forecasst

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! We’re in the 60s for most across Texoma just shy of 6AM this Thursday morning. We’re looking at clear and quiet conditions once again this morning and that trend will stick with us throughout the day too. Expect another warm, sunny and dry day. Highs by the afternoon will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s. Anticipate winds out of the southeast to south at 10 to 15mph.
We’ll be clear and dry overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday morning. Overnight moisture is expected to increase so areas of patchy fog for the morning commute are likely.
Slight cloud cover is expected generally for those along and east of I-44 tomorrow as Hurricane Delta continues to move inland. The overall track is going to stay well to our east but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in areas east of US-81, but most if not all remain dry. Areas to the west of I-44 will be warmer and dry. In general we’re looking at another warm day. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again with south winds at 10 to 20mph.
The dry, sunny and warm weather pattern continues into the weekend! Sunny and dry on Saturday with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. South to east wind at 10 to 15mph. Sunday is expected to be warmer with clouds building into the region later in the night. Look for low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. We’re anticipating a drier air mass for the weekend where dew point temperatures won’t be as humid. With the dry, sunny, breezy and warm conditions fire weather is going to be near critical on Sunday.
A cold front arrives late Sunday Night into Monday, which will create a stark shift in the winds and cool things down Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible, generally reserved to Monday morning in the region, but most, if not all remain dry due to a lack of moisture.
As of now it’s looking like another front will push in sometime next week reinforcing cooler and drier air for us.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
