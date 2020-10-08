Lawton man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has pleaded to several charges including a 2019 robbery.
Brandon Alexander pleaded guilty to first degree robbery Thursday.
Investigators say in September of last year, Alexander forced his way into a couple’s apartment and threatened them at gunpoint. They say he stole various items, including cash, electronics and phones, with a total value of over $500.
Alexander also pleaded guilty to a separate charge in a shooting from August 2019.
He reportedly fired several shots at someone’s car as they were driving.
His sentencing for both convictions is set for December.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.