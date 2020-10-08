Local library looking to strengthen literacy program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is putting on an Adult Literacy Roundtable discussion.
Lawton Public Library Director Kristin Herr is putting on this roundtable event to gather more resources, not duplicate services, and reach more people.
“We’re inviting the people in our community that are interested in adult literacy to talk about what programs that are going on in our community and what the needs are," Herr said.
Herr is hoping that this will draw in more tutors and students to their Adult Literacy program, which was in the works but was hindered by the pandemic.
Now, several grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries has allowed them to get the program back up and running.
“We are continuing to expand our literacy offerings for adults. We know that there is a need in our community for just basic literacy. There are tracks for people to get their GED, a formal high school education, and college classes or vocational training.”
Herr said the program has so much to offer, it focuses on those basic skills and it’s customized to the student’s needs.
“Our tutors work with students on basic reading skills, math skills, financial skills. It’s catered to the level of the student and we have people that English is a second language. We need some ESL instruction. We have some people that have specific goals in mind. We have people that just want to become more confident in their reading," Herr said.
The event will be at the Lawton Public Library on October 14 from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.
You can call the Library to pre-register.
