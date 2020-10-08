Medicine Park prepping for annual Art Walk & Flute Festival

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The annual Art Walk and Flute Festival is set to take place this weekend in downtown Medicine Park.
The event has been going on for more than a decade and will feature more than 30 artists displaying their work. There will also be live music going on throughout the day. Officials with the festival say if you’ve never been to the event it’s certainly worth checking out.
“It’s pretty relaxed, it’s got the peaceful flute music going on in the background, all this great art to look at. It’s not as rowdy as some of the other ones can get so it’s pretty chill. People walking around, checking out everything from pottery to photography, paintings, drawings, etc,” said Matthew Hughes.
The art walk will go from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Flute festival will also start at 9 a.m. both days but will run until about 8:30 p.m. Masks are not required but are encouraged.
