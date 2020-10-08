One COVID-19 related death, 81 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 81 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 23 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,199 cases in Wichita County, with 526 still being active.
There have been 1,649 total recoveries, 22,702 negative tests and 24 deaths.
There are currently 507 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 400 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,434 age 50-59, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are also 81 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 23 recoveries to report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,841: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,871: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,943: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,974: 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 2,002: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,030 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,068 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 2,120: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,121: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 2,123: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,136: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 2,140: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 2,151: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 2,155: 90 - 99, stable condition
Case 2,177: 70 - 79, stable condition
